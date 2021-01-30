Hilton Valentine Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Guitarist Hilton Valentine has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Guitarist Hilton Valentine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news to report tonight… Guitarist Hilton Valentine, a founding member of the legendary British rock group The Animals, died Friday morning. He had lived in #WallingfordCT since 1997.https://t.co/sy9IDm9fnG — Lauren Takores (@LCTakores) January 30, 2021

Lauren Takores @LCTakores Sad news to report tonight… Guitarist Hilton Valentine, a founding member of the legendary British rock group The Animals, died Friday morning. He had lived in #WallingfordCT since 1997.

NOTICE.