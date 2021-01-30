Hilton Valentine Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hilton Valentine has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Hilton Valentine The British guitarist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
R.I.P. Hilton Valentine
The British guitarist, who helped The Animals achieve superstardom in America with the haunting ode “The House of the Rising Sun,” has died at the age of 77.https://t.co/5sihr9ldWA
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 30, 2021
