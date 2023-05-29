Hindu worker from Udhampur killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

Posted on May 29, 2023

Udhampur worker killed in Anantnag terrorist attack : Hindu worker from Udhampur killed in Anantnag terrorist attack | Jammu & Kashmir Latest

A terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir resulted in the death of a Hindu worker from Udhampur. The incident occurred on May 30, 2023, at 12:01 AM IST. A video related to the incident has been embedded in the article. The victim has been identified as Deepu.

News Source : Adil lateef

