Hindu worker from Udhampur killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

A terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir resulted in the death of a Hindu worker from Udhampur. The incident occurred on May 30, 2023, at 12:01 AM IST. A video related to the incident has been embedded in the article. The victim has been identified as Deepu.

News Source : Adil lateef

