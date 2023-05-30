Deepu – victim of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack in Anantnag : Hindu youth Deepu shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag district

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, non-Muslims are being targeted by Islamic terrorists. A Hindu youth, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists while buying milk in Anantnag district’s market. Deepu worked in a circus and was showing his act in Janglat Mandi area. The police said that two bike-borne youths fired three bullets at Deepu, who was given protection by the police. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. A little-known organization named Kashmir Freedom Fighter, which is associated with the banned Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the murder. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condemnation of the attack and offered his condolences to Deepu’s family.

Read Full story : Target killing of another Hindu in Kashmir, Lashkar terrorists shot 3 bullets /

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

Hindu killing in Kashmir Lashkar terrorists attack Targeted violence in Kashmir Religious tensions in India Kashmir conflict and violence