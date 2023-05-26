Hindu youth thrashed for friend with Muslim girl in Chikkamagaluru district

Ajith – victim of moral policing attack in Chikkamagaluru : Hindu youth thrashed for friend with Muslim girl

A Bajrang Dal activist was attacked by a group of 30 people in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday for being friends with a Muslim young woman, according to police. The victim, identified as Ajith, was seriously injured and has been hospitalised. The incident occurred in the limits of Banakal police station in Mudigere taluk when the group attacked Ajith while he was with the young woman. After the woman filed a complaint against the accused persons, the police have taken up further investigation. This is the second moral policing incident in the state, despite the stern warning given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Another incident was reported from Chikkaballapur district on May 24, and two persons have been arrested. Chikkamagaluru is a communally sensitive district where the Congress won all five seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. BJP’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who hails from Chikkamagaluru, faced a humiliating defeat.

Read Full story : Hindu youth thrashed for friend with Muslim girl /

News Source : News Karnataka

Religious intolerance Communal violence Interfaith relationships Discrimination based on religion Hate crimes against minorities