Ajith (victim) : Hindu youth thrashed for friend with Muslim girl in Chikkamagaluru district

A Bajrang Dal activist was attacked by a group of 30 people in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday for his friendship with a Muslim young woman, according to the police. The victim, Ajith, was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. The incident occurred in the Banakal police station limits in Mudigere taluk when Ajith was accompanying the young woman, and he was dragged over the road and assaulted. The woman filed a complaint against the accused persons, and the police are investigating the matter. This is the second incident of moral policing in the state, despite the stern warning issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Another incident occurred in Chikkaballapur district on May 24, and the police have arrested two persons. Chikkamagaluru is a communally sensitive district, and the Congress won all five seats in the district in the recently concluded Assembly elections. BJP’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who hails from Chikkamagaluru, faced a humiliating defeat.

News Source : News Karnataka

Religious intolerance Interfaith relationships Communal violence Discrimination against Muslims Youth violence and hate crimes