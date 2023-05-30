“Hiroshima attractions”: 50 Tried and Tested Activities to Experience in Hiroshima

Hiroshima: Beyond the Atomic Bomb

Hiroshima, a city in the southwestern part of Japan, is known worldwide for the devastating atomic bomb dropped on it in 1945. But there is much more to this vibrant city than its tragic past. Hiroshima is a city that has risen from the ashes, and today, it is a bustling metropolis that boasts a rich cultural heritage, stunning natural scenery, and mouth-watering cuisine. The recent G7 summit, held in Hiroshima, has put the city on the world stage once again. Here are 50 activities and sightseeing ideas for those visiting Hiroshima.

Must-dos

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum: The museum is a must-visit for all travelers to the city. It documents the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, and visitors should brace themselves for sensitive content that can be triggering. Atomic Bomb Dome: The structure, one of the few buildings left standing near the hypocenter of the blast, now serves as a symbol to continue the fight for world peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons. Hiroshima-style Okonomiyaki: It is a must-try food in Hiroshima. The savory pancake dish is layered and separated instead of mixed, making it unique compared to other Okonomiyaki varieties. Itsukushima Shrine: The shrine is located on Miyajima Island, one of Hiroshima’s most popular islands. Itsukushima Shrine is known for its 50-foot tall torii gate, which is a sight to behold.

Food and Drink

Otafuku headquarters: This is the place to go if you want to learn how to make Hiroshima-style Okonomiyaki. The company also produces the staple Okonomiyaki sauce. Hiroshima Oysters: Hiroshima is famous for its oysters, and there are many oyster eateries to choose from. Onomichi Ramen: This twist on Japanese ramen features a soy sauce-based broth, fresh fish, and flat springy noodles. Hiroshima lemons: Hiroshima is Japan’s most important producer of lemons, and sampling lemonade drinks and other lemon-flavored treats is a must. Olive farm in Etajima: Hiroshima produces olives and olive-derived products, and you can visit an olive farm in Etajima. Fujii Shuzo: This brewery has been operating since the 19th century, and visitors can sample sake on-site as well as sake and soba pairing at the restaurant located in the same building. Onomichi’s kissaten culture: This established coffee shop culture is a must-visit for coffee lovers. Kaze: This minimalist shop is a great place to enjoy a warm or iced cup of coffee. Maple leaf-shaped manju: This Japanese confectionery is a popular souvenir from Hiroshima.

Art and Culture

Hiroshima Castle: The original castle was destroyed during World War II, but the current replica is impressive. Hiroshima Kagura: Fans of traditional Japanese culture should try to squeeze a Hiroshima Kagura performance into their itinerary. Hiroshima Museum of Art: This museum hosts major traveling exhibitions year-round featuring artists from Japan and abroad. Mazda Museum: This museum showcases classic Mazda models alongside a breakdown of the history and evolution of the company. Yamato Museum: This museum is recommended if you want to learn more about Hiroshima’s history of commerce and trade. Onomichi City Museum of Art: This museum went viral on Twitter because local cats tried to “sneak” in. Hirayama Ikuo Museum of Art: This museum is dedicated to the life of contemporary nihonga artist, Ikuo Hirayama. Okuda Genso Sayume Art Museum: This museum focuses on nihonga. Simose: This museum, gallery, and restaurant boasts impressive art and crafts, as well as Setouchi seaside vibes. Hill of Hope: This monument is made entirely of white marble and was designed and crafted over a period of 16 years by sculptor Itto Kuetani. Miyajima Public Aquarium: This aquarium focuses on introducing the diverse wildlife of the Seto Inland Sea. Takehara city: This Edo-period town is popular for its buildings and old Kyoto vibes. Tomonoura: This seaside town is beloved by locals for its amazing views of the Seto Inland Sea, great seafood, and historic buildings.

Shrines and Temples

Kousanji Temple: The temple is a popular cherry blossom viewing spot in the spring. Senkoji Temple: This temple is a must-visit. It rewards those who walk up the mountain with a gorgeous view of the city below. Fudoin Temple: This temple represents both pre- and post-World War II Hiroshima. Daishoin: This Buddhist temple is particularly famous for the more than 500 statues scattered throughout the temple grounds. Buttsuji: This Zen temple is a popular place for its colorful autumn leaves. Shinshoji Zen Museum and Gardens: This stunning architectural project is also a temple and a cultural institution.

Nature and Scenery

Sankeien Garden: The design of this garden is meant to reproduce the topography of Hiroshima Prefecture, including the islands of the Seto Inland Sea. Shukkeien Garden: This is a great place to surround yourself with Japanese gardens.

Hiroshima is a city that has something for everyone, from history buffs to foodies to nature lovers. The city has a rich cultural heritage, stunning natural scenery, and mouth-watering cuisine. Hiroshima is a city that has risen from the ashes, and it is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Japan.

