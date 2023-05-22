Hisar farmer deaths : Three farmers asphyxiated to death in well in Hisar village

Posted on May 22, 2023

Tragic Incident in Shahdawa Village Leaves Three Farmers Asphyxiated While Repairing Borewell Motor

In Shahdawa village of Hisar, three farmers passed away due to suffocation after entering a 20-foot-deep well to fix an electric motor that was attached to the borewell for irrigation purposes today. A tragic incident indeed.

News Source : The Tribune India

