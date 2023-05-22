Hisar farmer deaths : Three farmers asphyxiated to death in well in Hisar village

Tragic Incident in Shahdawa Village Leaves Three Farmers Asphyxiated While Repairing Borewell Motor
In Shahdawa village of Hisar, three farmers passed away due to suffocation after entering a 20-foot-deep well to fix an electric motor that was attached to the borewell for irrigation purposes today. A tragic incident indeed.
Read Full story :Three farmers asphyxiated in Hisar/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Hisar gas leak incident
- Farmer fatalities in Hisar
- Industrial safety in Hisar
- Gas leak prevention measures
- Occupational hazards in agriculture