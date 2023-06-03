Hisd Superintendent Mike Miles : The Rise and Fall of Hisd Superintendent Mike Miles

The Ascension and Decline of Mike Miles, Superintendent of HISD

Introduction

Houston Independent School District (HISD) Superintendent Mike Miles is a well-known figure in the education sector. As the leader of one of the largest school districts in the country, Miles has been at the forefront of efforts to improve student outcomes, increase graduation rates, and close achievement gaps. In this article, we will take a closer look at Miles’ background, his leadership style, and the initiatives he has implemented during his tenure at HISD.

Background

Miles was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and grew up in a military family. He attended the United States Military Academy at West Point and later earned a master’s degree in diplomacy and international commerce from the University of Kentucky. After serving in the Army, Miles worked in the private sector for several years before transitioning to education. He taught high school social studies and later served as a principal in Colorado and Indiana before becoming superintendent of the Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs.

Leadership Style

Miles is known for his data-driven approach to leadership. He believes that decisions should be based on evidence and that schools should be held accountable for student outcomes. He has implemented a number of initiatives to improve student achievement, including a focus on early childhood education, increased access to technology, and expanded opportunities for advanced coursework.

Miles has also been a proponent of teacher evaluation systems that take into account student performance. He has implemented a system in HISD that includes student test scores as one of several factors in teacher evaluations. This has been controversial, with some teachers and unions pushing back against what they see as an over-reliance on standardized test scores.

Initiatives

Under Miles’ leadership, HISD has implemented a number of initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes and closing achievement gaps. One of the most significant has been the Apollo 20 program, which targeted 20 of the district’s lowest-performing schools for intensive interventions. The program included longer school days, Saturday classes, and additional tutoring and support for struggling students. While the program did not achieve all of its goals, it did lead to significant gains in student achievement at some of the targeted schools.

Another initiative Miles has championed is the PowerUp program, which aims to provide all HISD students with access to digital devices and high-speed internet. The program has been rolled out slowly, with devices and internet access being made available to students in phases. The goal is to eventually provide every student with a personal device and to integrate technology into all aspects of teaching and learning.

Miles has also been a vocal advocate for early childhood education. He has worked to increase access to pre-K programs in HISD and has been a strong supporter of state efforts to expand pre-K statewide. He believes that investing in early childhood education is one of the most effective ways to improve student outcomes in the long run.

Challenges

Miles’ tenure at HISD has not been without its challenges. In 2014, he faced a vote of no confidence from the HISD Board of Trustees, with some members citing his leadership style and the teacher evaluation system as major concerns. Miles survived the vote, but the controversy highlighted the tensions that can arise when trying to implement major reforms in a large school district.

More recently, Miles has faced criticism for HISD’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district initially planned to reopen for in-person instruction in August 2020 but later reversed course and moved to virtual instruction due to rising case counts. This decision was controversial, with some parents and community members pushing for a return to in-person instruction. HISD has since resumed some in-person instruction, but the pandemic has underscored the challenges of leading a large school district in a time of crisis.

Conclusion

Mike Miles has been a controversial figure during his tenure as HISD superintendent, but he has also been a driving force behind efforts to improve student outcomes and close achievement gaps. His data-driven approach to leadership has led to the implementation of a number of innovative initiatives, including the Apollo 20 program and the PowerUp program. While there have been challenges along the way, Miles’ commitment to improving education for all students has been unwavering. As he nears the end of his tenure at HISD, his legacy will be one of pushing for bold reforms and prioritizing student success.

1. What is your vision for HISD?

As the superintendent of HISD, my vision for the district is to provide a high-quality education to all students, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. I believe in creating a culture of excellence, where students are challenged and supported to achieve their full potential.

What are your priorities for HISD?

My priorities for HISD include improving student achievement, increasing teacher effectiveness, and enhancing parent and community engagement. We are also focused on ensuring equity and access for all students, closing achievement gaps, and providing a safe and nurturing learning environment. How do you plan to improve student achievement in HISD?

To improve student achievement, we are implementing a number of initiatives, including early literacy programs, personalized learning plans, and expanded access to advanced coursework. We are also investing in teacher professional development and increasing support for struggling students. How do you plan to increase teacher effectiveness in HISD?

To increase teacher effectiveness, we are providing more opportunities for professional development, including coaching and mentoring programs. We are also implementing a new teacher evaluation system that provides meaningful feedback and promotes continuous improvement. How do you plan to enhance parent and community engagement in HISD?

To enhance parent and community engagement, we are increasing communication and transparency, providing opportunities for input and feedback, and partnering with community organizations to support student success. We are also working to improve parent and community access to resources and services. How will HISD address the challenges of COVID-19?

HISD is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We are following all guidelines from local and state health officials and have implemented a number of safety protocols, including mask mandates, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning procedures. We are also providing remote learning options for families who prefer it. How is HISD addressing issues of equity and access?

HISD is committed to ensuring that all students have access to a high-quality education, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. We are working to close achievement gaps and provide equitable access to resources and opportunities. We are also implementing programs to support the social and emotional well-being of all students.