historian Paddy Brennan Death – Dead :Paddy Brennan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
historian Paddy Brennan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
“Glucksman Spec Coll on Twitter: “Sorry to read of the passing of the music historian Paddy Brennan on 13th Oct. Paddy was the author of Limerick Music Throughout the Decades – The History of Limerick Music from 1800-2018. He made sure that copies went to the Glucksman Library at UL. #LimerickMusicHistory ”
Sorry to read of the passing of the music historian Paddy Brennan on 13th Oct. Paddy was the author of Limerick Music Throughout the Decades – The History of Limerick Music from 1800-2018. He made sure that copies went to the Glucksman Library at UL. #LimerickMusicHistory pic.twitter.com/vj8zV6BmYs
— Glucksman Spec Coll (@UL_SpecColl) October 20, 2020
Tributes
