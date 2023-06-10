Hit-and-Run Accident Claims the Life of Maddy Baddie, aka Madison Faltisco, from Liverpool NY in Town of Clay

Madison Faltisco Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident in Town of Clay

Madison Faltisco, also known as Maddy Baddie, from Liverpool NY, tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in the Town of Clay. The incident occurred when she was struck by a vehicle on the road, and the driver fled the scene.

The community is mourning the loss of Madison, who was known for her vibrant personality and kind heart. The police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This is a devastating loss for Madison’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

Town of Clay Hit-and-Run Accident Liverpool NY Fatality Madison Faltisco Accident Maddy Baddie Tribute Justice for Madison Faltisco