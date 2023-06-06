Hit-and-run case at IP College: Dhanvir Singh identified as victim, bus driver Firoz Khan apprehended

Dhanvir Singh – victim in hit-and-run case at IP College red light : Hit-and-run victim Dhanvir Singh identified, driver Firoz Khan arrested: Delhi Police (ANI)

The Delhi police have announced that they have identified a youth who was killed in a hit-and-run incident near Indraprastha College’s red light. The victim, Dhanvir Singh, 27, a Nepalese citizen, was hit by a bus driven by Firoz Khan, who then fled the scene. CCTV footage showed the bus turning towards Outer Ring Road and hitting Singh as he crossed the road on a zebra crossing. The footage also showed the bus driver slowing down momentarily before speeding up and running over Singh. Khan was finally apprehended after the police tracked the bus’s movements through CCTV footage and identified him as the driver. During interrogation, Khan revealed that he had been driving for three years and had come from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to ISBT, Kashmere Gate. After dropping off passengers, he was on his way to Jagatpur, Wazirabad, when he stopped at a petrol pump near Permanand Hospital. He was taking a turn towards Outer Ring Road near IP College’s red light when he hit Singh. The police have added section 304 IPC to the case.

News Source : ANI News

