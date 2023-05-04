hit-and-run : Driver arrested after 8-year-old killed in hit-and-run while exiting car at Burlington school

Tragedy struck in Burlington on Wednesday as an eight-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a vehicle while getting out of a car. The incident took place as the child arrived at Burlington Central School for a theatre event. As she crossed the driveway towards the east-side entrance doors, she was struck by a white SUV that was exiting the lot. The driver of the SUV did not stop and kept driving.

The young girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital but later died from her injuries. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The Halton Regional Police have launched an investigation, and a witness was able to get the license plate of the driver who was arrested at a home just around the corner from the school.

The 21-year-old driver was charged with failing to stop resulting in death. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of being vigilant while driving and following traffic rules. The consequences of reckless driving can be devastating and life-altering, as evidenced by this heartbreaking incident.

The school community has expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the young girl. The school board has also released a statement, expressing their shock and sadness at the tragic loss of the student. The board has assured parents that they are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of students on school premises.

The incident has highlighted the need for stricter traffic regulations in school areas and for drivers to exercise caution while driving in these areas. Parents have been urged to use drop-off zones and avoid double-parking, which can obstruct the view of drivers and lead to accidents.

The tragedy has left the community reeling and serves as a reminder of the fragility of life. The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young girl. The incident is a solemn reminder to all of us to be vigilant while driving and to follow traffic rules to ensure the safety of all road users.

As we mourn the loss of this young life, let us also take this as an opportunity to reflect on our driving habits and to make a conscious effort to be more responsible while behind the wheel. Let us work together to create safer roads for all and to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : Gabby Rodrigues

Source Link :8-year-old killed in hit-and-run getting out of car at Burlington school, driver arrested/