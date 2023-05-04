hit-and-run : Driver arrested after hit-and-run claims life of 8-year-old girl outside Burlington school

Tragedy Strikes as Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident

An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life on Wednesday afternoon after a hit-and-run outside a school in Burlington. The collision happened in the parking lot between Central High School and Central Public School just after 5:30 p.m. According to reports, when emergency crews arrived, they found the young girl conscious and breathing. However, her condition deteriorated, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the young girl injured and alone. However, with the help of witnesses who got a license plate, the police were able to track down the driver, a 21-year-old man who was later arrested. He has been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and police have indicated that further charges could be laid.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The loss of a young life is always heartbreaking, and the fact that it happened in such a senseless and avoidable way only adds to the pain. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of school parking lots and the need for more measures to protect children and pedestrians.

The Halton police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, as they continue to investigate what happened. They have also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the young girl who lost her life.

As a community, we must come together to support each other during this difficult time. We must take the necessary steps to ensure that our streets and parking lots are safe for everyone, especially children who are vulnerable and often unaware of the dangers around them. We must also hold accountable those who put others at risk through reckless and negligent behavior.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and responsible when we get behind the wheel. It is a reminder that our actions can have serious and irreversible consequences, and that we must always prioritize the safety and well-being of others.

In the coming days and weeks, the community will undoubtedly come together to mourn, remember, and honor the young girl who lost her life. We must also use this tragedy as a catalyst for change, to ensure that no other family has to endure the pain and loss that this family is now experiencing.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington school; driver arrested/