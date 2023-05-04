“Hit-and-run fatality” : Driver sentenced for fatal hit-and-run, leaving mother to mourn her ‘best friend’

Ashburton Farmer Sentenced to Jail for Dangerous Driving Causing Death

Anthony Alexander Thomas, a 31-year-old farmer from Ashburton, has been sentenced to two years and five months’ jail for causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and conspiring with his passenger to have him prosecuted for the crash when both men knew who the real driver was. The sentencing was held on Thursday in the Christchurch District Court by Judge Kevin Phillips.

The charges were brought against Thomas after he hit cyclist Sean William Russell Innes, 45, with his car on Linwood Ave in Christchurch on September 13. Innes was rushed to the hospital but died two weeks later due to the injuries sustained from the accident.

Thomas had initially lied about his involvement in the hit-and-run, but after Innes died, he became distraught and came clean about being the driver. Judge Phillips described Thomas’ behaviour as “high-level dangerous driving,” noting that he was traveling at no less than 73kph in a 50kph speed limit. Innes had bounced onto the bonnet of Thomas’ vehicle and struck the windscreen with sufficient force to demolish the driver’s side of the windscreen.

In deciding on a sentence, Judge Phillips considered Thomas’ aggressive driving, excessive speed, and prior offending, and said it was all aggravated by the fact that he failed to stop and check on the victim. Thomas showed a total lack of appreciation of the danger and totally ignored the speed limit, which was there to prevent exactly what happened.

Crown prosecutor Martin read out a victim impact statement on behalf of Innes’ mother, Pamela Briggs, who appeared in court via audiovisual link. She described how her son’s death had created a hole so big that she still couldn’t go near it. Briggs talked about how Innes had supported her through many years of emotional and financial stress, and how the pair had previously lived together. She also spoke about how Innes worshipped his 8-year-old daughter, who was his “inspiration.”

Thomas was supported by family, friends, and his employer in court. However, his mother could be heard sobbing throughout the proceeding. After the sentence was handed down, she walked out of the courtroom and shouted “bullshit court.”

The tragic death of Innes has left a significant impact on his friends and family. His mother’s statement highlighted the emotional toll that Innes’ death has had on her and how it has affected her life. The sentence handed down to Thomas is a reminder that dangerous driving can have devastating consequences, and drivers must exercise caution when operating a vehicle on the road.

