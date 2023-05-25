“Hit-and-Run Fatality Los Angeles” today : Hit-and-Run Accident in Los Angeles Claims the Life of Rosa Zareaseisan

Hit-and-Run Accident in Los Angeles Claims the Life of Rosa Zareaseisan today 2023.

Rosa Zareaseisan, 45, was killed in a hit-and-run accident while jogging on Reseda Boulevard in Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses spotted her body on the road after an SUV driver hit her. The police are currently searching for the driver, and any witnesses or anyone with information can contact the Valley Traffic Division. Zareaseisan’s family can pursue a wrongful death lawsuit, depending on the investigation’s findings. Victims of a hit-and-run accident can file a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for property damages and injuries. They can also consult experienced personal injury or hit-and-run lawyers for legal advice.

News Source : Jacoby & Meyers Law Offices

