“hit and run investigation Brighton and Hove” today : Police investigating fatal hit and run release Hove driver on bail

Police investigating fatal hit and run release Hove driver on bail today 2023.

Police have named the victim of a hit-and-run incident in which a driver did not stop at the scene. Tony Barrow, 64, from Hassocks, was killed in the incident that took place in the early hours of 18 May on the A273 Clayton Hill near Hassocks. A driver, 59, was arrested by police, but has since been bailed. Sussex Police have appealed for any motorists who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those driving in the area between 12.15am and 12.40am, to come forward.

Read Full story : Brighton and Hove News » Hove driver bailed by police investigating fatal hit and run /

News Source : Brighton and Hove News

Fatal hit and run investigation Brighton and Hove news Hove driver bail Police investigation Hove SEO-focused news article