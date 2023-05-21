hit-and-run involving death of victim in Madison’s near east side : Hit-and-run leaves one dead on Madison’s near east side, suspect arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Hit and Run Involving Death.

Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Pedestrian on Aberg Ave in Madison

Madison police are currently investigating a hit-and-run incident on the near east side of Madison which resulted in the death of one person. The incident occurred at the intersection of Aberg Ave and Shopko Dr. around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening. According to citizen witnesses, the victim was hit by a speeding vehicle that ran a red signal and then fled the scene. Despite attempts to save the victim’s life, their injuries proved fatal. Thanks to citizen witnesses, investigating officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in the 700 block of Jacobson Ave. The registered owner of the vehicle has been arrested and is facing charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Hit and Run Involving Death. This is a developing story and more information will likely become available. To stay updated, you can download the NBC15 News app or the NBC15 First Alert weather app. All rights reserved by WMTV.

Fatal hit-and-run on Madison's near east side

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

