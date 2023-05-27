“hit-and-run shooting” today : Two dead following Friday night shooting and hit-and-run incident.

Shooting and Hit-and-Run Crash Leave Two Dead on Friday Night today 2023.

Two people were killed in separate incidents on Friday night in Milwaukee’s north side. A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of N. 21st Street, while a 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking in the 6200 block of W. Fond du Lac Avenue. The investigation for both incidents is ongoing. Fond du Lac Avenue has been identified as a hotspot for reckless driving and fatal car crashes.

