hit and run Today : Hit and Run outside Burlington, Ont. School Results in Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

Tragedy Strikes Burlington, Ontario as Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident

On Wednesday evening, an eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run accident outside Central Public School in Burlington, Ontario. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm as the girl was crossing a driveway to enter the school’s east entrance after getting out of her parent’s car. According to Halton regional police, a white SUV exiting the parking lot struck her and continued driving, turning westbound on Baldwin Street without stopping.

The girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton by ambulance, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away. The police later located and arrested a 21-year-old resident of the area, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The news of the tragedy has deeply impacted the community, with everyone mourning the loss of the young girl. Colette Ruddock, superintendent of education with the Halton District School Board, expressed her devastation and said that the board’s tragic events response team was on-site to provide support to the staff and students.

Karina Gould, MP for Burlington, also shared her condolences on Twitter, stating that the family is irreparably changed, and a little girl is gone because someone decided to drive recklessly, which is unacceptable.

The incident has also raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter laws to prevent hit-and-run accidents. Such accidents often leave victims and their families to suffer the consequences, and the responsible drivers often go unpunished. Thus, it is crucial to ensure that drivers who cause accidents are held accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the eight-year-old girl in Burlington, Ontario, is a heart-wrenching reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter laws to prevent hit-and-run accidents. The community is deeply saddened by the loss of the young girl, and everyone is hoping that justice will be served. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, and we hope that they find the strength to cope with this tremendous loss.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Girl, 8, killed in hit and run outside Burlington, Ont., school/