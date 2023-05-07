Hit-and-run Today : Police investigating hit-and-run that results in Henrico man’s death

Police investigating hit-and-run that resulted in a man’s death in Henrico

A hit-and-run incident in Henrico County, Virginia has left a man dead. Police say the man was hit by a car at around 10:30 pm on Saturday, May 6 at the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Santa Rosa Road in the Tuckahoe area. The driver of the car fled the scene of the accident. Emergency services found the man with life-threatening injuries and took him to hospital, where he later died. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 804-501-5000.

News Source : Will Gonzalez

Source Link :Man killed in hit-and-run in Henrico, police investigating/