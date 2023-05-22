hit-and-run victim Birmingham cycling accident today : Birmingham hit-and-run claims life of cyclist Hussien Nur Teklise

Victim of Fatal Hit-and-Run in Birmingham Identified as Cyclist Hussien Nur Teklise today 2023.

Hussien Nur Teklise, a 45-year-old cyclist, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision in Belgrave Middleway near Central Mosque on 16 May. The driver of the white Audi involved in the collision has been identified. West Midlands police have launched an operation to book dangerous drivers in the region.

News Source : I Am Birmingham

