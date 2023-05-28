“Hit-and-Run Victim Carlos Aguiar Dies 8 Months After Collision on Benning Road in DC”

Carlos Aguiar : “Man dies 8 months after hit-and-run on Benning Road in DC, victim identified as Carlos Aguiar”

A man has passed away after being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Benning Road in Northeast D.C. nearly eight months ago, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The crash occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 3600 block of Benning Road. At the time of the incident, the victim, identified as 43-year-old Carlos Aguiar from Northwest, DC, was riding a motorized scooter and traveling eastbound on Benning Road when an unknown dark blue Toyota Camry hit the scooter from behind and fled the scene. Emergency services transported Aguiar to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. However, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, he was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries. The driver of the blue Toyota Camry remains unknown.

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

