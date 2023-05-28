Hit-and-Run Victim Dies Waiting for Ambulance in Portland

hit-and-run victim : Man dies waiting for ambulance after hit-and-run in Portland

A man passed away after waiting for over thirty minutes for an ambulance following a hit-and-run incident in Portland last month, according to emergency dispatch records. The logs reveal that American Medical Response, the private operator contracted by Multnomah County, was at level zero, meaning no ambulances were available to respond to the emergency call. Portland firefighters say this highlights their frustration at the lack of available ambulances to respond to emergency calls. Officials in Multnomah County have previously said that ambulances should arrive to 90% of emergency calls within eight minutes, but this mark was missed about a third of the time during a five-month period ending in February.

Read Full story : Oregon man died waiting for an ambulance, highlighting lack of emergency responders /

News Source : https://www.wymt.com

Emergency response time Ambulance shortage First responder availability Emergency services access Public safety resources