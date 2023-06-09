Manoj Sane, Saraswati Vaidya : HIV+ accused, ‘daughter-like’ possessive victim: The shocking revelations in the Mira Road murder case

Manoj Sane, a 56-year-old man from Mira Road, has been accused of killing his live-in partner, Saraswati Vaidya, chopping up her body, and boiling it in a pressure cooker to dissolve it before disposal. Sane, who is HIV-positive, claims to have never engaged in physical contact with Vaidya. The victim was reportedly described as “like his daughter” by the accused. Sane claimed that Vaidya died by suicide, but the police found evidence of domestic abuse. The accused has been ordered to eight days of police custody. The case has been registered under Sections 201 and 302 of the India Penal Code.

News Source : FP Explainers

