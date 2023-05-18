HIV symptoms: HIV/AIDS: Understanding the Symptoms and Causes – Everything You Need to Know

AIDS Symptoms: What is HIV/AIDS?

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the immune system, which means it weakens the body’s ability to fight infections and diseases. HIV is the virus that causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), a condition that occurs when the immune system is severely damaged by HIV. AIDS can be fatal if left untreated.

How is HIV/AIDS spread?

HIV can be transmitted through the exchange of body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. The virus can be transmitted through:

– Unprotected sex (vaginal, anal, or oral) with an infected person

– Sharing needles or syringes with an infected person

– Transmission from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding

It is important to note that HIV cannot be transmitted through casual contact such as hugging, shaking hands, or sharing food.

What are the symptoms of HIV/AIDS?

The symptoms of HIV/AIDS can vary from person to person and can take years to develop. Some people with HIV may experience no symptoms for many years, while others may experience symptoms within a few weeks of infection. Common symptoms of HIV/AIDS include:

– Fever

– Sweats (particularly at night)

– Chills

– Fatigue

– Swollen lymph nodes

– Sore throat

– Mouth ulcers

– Skin rash

– Joint pain

– Headache

– Nausea and vomiting

– Diarrhea

– Weight loss

It is important to note that these symptoms are not specific to HIV and can be caused by other illnesses. The only way to know for sure if you have HIV is to get tested.

How is HIV/AIDS diagnosed?

HIV can be diagnosed through a blood test that detects antibodies to the virus. It is important to get tested if you think you may have been exposed to HIV. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage the virus and prevent the development of AIDS.

How is HIV/AIDS treated?

There is currently no cure for HIV/AIDS, but there are medications available that can help manage the virus and prevent the development of AIDS. These medications are called antiretroviral therapy (ART) and work by slowing down the replication of the virus in the body. ART can also help improve the immune system, reduce the risk of transmission, and increase the lifespan of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Preventing HIV/AIDS

The best way to prevent HIV/AIDS is to practice safe sex and avoid sharing needles or syringes. Condoms can be used to reduce the risk of transmission during sexual activity. It is also important to get tested regularly if you are sexually active or have a history of drug use.

In addition, HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a medication that can be taken by people who are at high risk of HIV infection to prevent transmission. Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is a medication that can be taken within 72 hours of exposure to HIV to prevent infection.

Conclusion

HIV/AIDS is a serious condition that can be managed with early diagnosis and treatment. If you think you may have been exposed to HIV, it is important to get tested and seek medical care. Practicing safe sex and avoiding sharing needles or syringes can also help prevent the transmission of HIV. With proper care and treatment, people living with HIV/AIDS can live long, healthy lives.

1. HIV symptoms

2. AIDS diagnosis

3. HIV transmission

4. HIV prevention

5. HIV treatment

News Source : Medicina Clara | Videos de medicina en Youtube

Source Link :AIDS SYMPTOMS | WHAT IS HIV/AIDS? | Everything what you need to KNOW/