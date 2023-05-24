“Hives causes”: Possible rewrites: – What’s behind your skin hives? Check out all the potential triggers – Skin hives bothering you? Explore the various reasons that may be responsible – Wondering why you have hives on your skin? Consider these possible culprits

Hives: Causes, Triggers, and Relief

Hives consist of a skin reaction that produces itching and is accompanied by some reddish spots. They erupt on the skin rising anywhere on the body. They have different sizes and different shapes, but their limits are well defined.

Triggers of Allergic Reactions

Hives are usually caused by an allergic reaction to medicine or food. Allergic reactions cause the body to release chemicals such as histamine which make the skin catch fire, and hives form since there is a temporary loss of fluid in the blood vessels.

There are different situations in which hives can appear:

By Dry Skin: when our skin lacks hydration, it starts to sting. This is a symptom that the layer that protects the surface of the skin stops performing its barrier function and therefore suffers more at external aggressions like bath gels that are too aggressive, very hot water, the sun, the cold, pollution…

Parasitic infections of the skin like scabies, which is caused by the female mite laying her eggs under the layers of the skin and when they hatch it begins to sting.

Atopic dermatitis: due to a genetic defect in the skin barrier that predisposes the skin to inflammation. People who inherit it are more likely to have asthma or hay fever.

When taking a drug that gives you an allergic reaction: mild reactions can be treated with creams to reduce symptoms, and severe reactions may require treatment with medicines such as epinephrine.

When eating certain foods: normally people who know their allergies would not eat anything that would harm them, however, there are times when food allergies appear over the years and you are not aware until you consume a product and cause skin rashes or inflammations.

Allergy to environmental humidity caused by inhaling dust or mold, usually caused by fungi.

Allergic reaction caused by touching certain substances, for example, latex, the body confuses it and reacts as if it were a harmful substance.

Provoked by insect bites like spiders. Depending on the type of spider it is, some of them when they come into contact with your skin and bite you generate a strong allergy and therefore a rash on the skin surface.

Other possible causes include infections and stress.

However, in other cases, the hives are not part of an allergic reaction, and the cause of the allergic reaction cannot be identified. For example, they may be the result of autoimmune disorders. In these disorders, the immune system malfunctions, views the body’s tissues as foreign, and attacks them. Also, some drugs cause hives directly without triggering an allergic reaction. Some physical stimuli (such as heat, cold, pressure, friction, or sunlight) can cause hives for reasons that are not yet fully understood.

How is the Itching of Hives Relieved?

Scratching temporarily relieves itching, but it can damage the skin, sometimes leading to more itching, like the so-called itch-scratch cycle, or an infection called a secondary infection. Over time, the skin becomes thicker and more scaly.

For this, what is recommended is to nourish the skin well by applying creams, balms or oils. Many people with mild irritation find relief from hydrocortisone creams. In the most serious cases, the necessary drugs that a specialist doctor will propose will be antihistamines, corticosteroids or even bronchodilators to open the airways and prevent anaphylactic shock.

