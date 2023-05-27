Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohd Yousaf Chouhan : Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Kishtwar

An associate of the banned terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen was apprehended by security forces in Cherji, Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Mohd Yousaf Chouhan, a resident of Chhar Cherji in Kishtwar, was arrested with a Chinese grenade during a search operation conducted by Kishtwar Police, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Yousaf Chouhan was suspected of being involved in various terror-related activities, and an FIR was registered against him at Kishtwar Police Station. Upon interrogation, Yousaf Chouhan disclosed the location of the Chinese grenade. Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal warned the youth not to fall prey to terrorist organizations’ evil designs, which will spoil their career. A major search operation has been launched to apprehend active terrorists in the area and develop leads into the case.

News Source : Edited by Arushi Jaiswal

Hizbul Mujahideen Terror associate Chinese grenade JK’s Kishtwar Arrested