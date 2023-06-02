HMPV respiratory illness: Understanding Human Metapneumovirus: A Respiratory Illness with Cold Symptoms

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): The Little-Known Virus Causing Cold, Flu, and COVID-19-like Symptoms

As the world is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, another virus is silently making its way into our communities, causing symptoms similar to that of a cold, the flu, and COVID-19. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), also known as MPV, is a little-known virus that has seen an upsurge in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) respiratory virus surveillance systems. Hospitals’ intensive care units are filling up with young children and elderly patients sick with the virus. In mid-March, when hospitals registered peak recovery, almost 11 percent of tested patients were positive for HMPV – a number that’s about 36 percent higher than the average, pre-pandemic seasonal peak of 7 percent.

HMPV presents exactly the same symptoms as COVID-19, a bad cold, or the flu, including a runny nose, dry cough, sore throat, and fever. However, HMPV is not a new virus. It was discovered by a team of Dutch researchers in 2001, after a one-year mission to identify the unknown causes of acute respiratory infections — the leading cause of death in children under the age of 5 on a global level. The virus is believed to have circulated among humans completely undetected since at least the 1950s.

According to John V. Williams, professor of Pediatrics, Microbiology, and Molecular Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh, the recent spikes in HMPV detections in the US are “similar to the higher-than-normal case rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023,” which followed the pandemic. After two years of social distancing and wearing face masks, a decrease in population immunity has been linked to a surging number of cases of viruses like the flu and common cold.

While many might have had HMPV in their lives, they might not have known they had it. Most people who contract it don’t develop serious symptoms and recover within seven to 10 days. On top of that, the virus is only detected by complex molecular testing done in hospitals or emergency rooms. Normally, young children and the elderly are the ones who end up with the most severe illness after contracting HMPV, as they are the most vulnerable to the virus. Their symptoms are treated directly by doctors in hospitals, as there’s no vaccine or antiviral drug for HMPV. However, in severe cases, the virus can be fatal.

In the UK, cases of HMPV appeared to have peaked in winter, with a reported positivity rate of 5.4 percent among hospitalized adult patients. However, in the week to May 21, 0.8 percent of patients reported positive for HMPV, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Among children aged under 5, the rate was 1.4 percent in May, down from a winter peak of 12.2 percent.

In conclusion, the upsurge in HMPV cases is a reminder that even though we are still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, we should not forget other viruses that can cause similar symptoms. As we wait for more information on the new virus and its impact, it is essential to continue practicing preventive measures like social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands regularly, and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses like the flu. If you or a loved one develops any of the symptoms associated with HMPV or any other respiratory virus, seek medical attention immediately to avoid severe illness or death.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :What is human metapneumovirus? What we know about HMPV, the respiratory illness with cold symptoms/