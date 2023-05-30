HMPV safety tips: Experts warn that HMPV, a lesser-known virus, poses a significant threat. Learn how to protect yourself.

Little-Known Virus is an Underestimated Threat, Say Experts

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported a spike in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) this spring. HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause just as much discomfort as the flu, but most people have never heard of it. Experts warn that the virus is a real threat and could cause serious health problems if not treated properly.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause a range of symptoms, including coughing, fever, and difficulty breathing. It is similar to the flu in terms of how it spreads and the symptoms it causes, but it is caused by a different virus. HMPV is most common in young children, but adults can also get it.

How is HMPV Spread?

HMPV is spread through respiratory secretions, such as coughing and sneezing. It can also be spread by touching surfaces that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. The virus can survive on surfaces for several hours, so it is important to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and countertops.

How to Stay Safe from HMPV

There are several things you can do to reduce your risk of getting HMPV:

Wash your hands frequently: Use soap and water to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places or touching surfaces that other people have touched.

Use soap and water to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places or touching surfaces that other people have touched. Avoid close contact with people who are sick: If someone in your household is sick, try to avoid close contact with them and encourage them to cover their coughs and sneezes.

If someone in your household is sick, try to avoid close contact with them and encourage them to cover their coughs and sneezes. Cover your coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces: Use a disinfectant spray or wipes to clean surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops.

Use a disinfectant spray or wipes to clean surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops. Stay home if you are sick: If you have symptoms of HMPV or any other respiratory illness, stay home until you are feeling better.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They can include:

Coughing

Fever

Difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headache

Fatigue

If you experience these symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention. Your doctor can perform tests to determine if you have HMPV or another respiratory illness and can provide treatment to help alleviate your symptoms.

Conclusion

HMPV is a little-known virus that can cause serious health problems if not treated properly. It is important to take steps to reduce your risk of getting the virus, such as washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. If you experience symptoms of HMPV or any other respiratory illness, seek medical attention right away.

News Source : CNN

Source Link :Little-known virus is an underestimated threat, say experts. Here’s how to keep safe from HMPV./