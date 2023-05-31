“HMPV symptoms”: Boston 25 News: Surge in Human Metapneumovirus Cases – What are the Symptoms?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): The Rising Respiratory Illness

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, another respiratory illness is starting to surge – human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that HMPV filled intensive care units with children and seniors this spring, with 11% of specimens testing positive for the virus. While this may not sound like a large number, it is more than a third higher than average and higher than the 7% set before the pandemic. The rise of HMPV is worrisome, as it can cause people to have to be admitted to intensive care units and can cause deadly cases of pneumonia in older people.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and it makes people feel just as sick as the flu. CNN reported that HMPV is the second most common illness in children, behind RSV. It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch virus hunters who looked at 28 samples collected from children who had unexplained respiratory infections in the Netherlands. The virus hunters looked at the samples and compared them to cells from monkeys, chickens, and dogs. The samples looked similar to paramyxoviridae, or the family of viruses that cause measles, mumps, and RSV. They also looked like avian metapneumovirus, so the virus hunters called it human metapneumovirus, believing that it went from birds to people and evolved.

Symptoms of HMPV

The Washington Post reported that while some people will get very ill, for most with human metapneumovirus, it will feel like a cold. It normally is seen in the winter and spring and has symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath, and fever. The illness lasts from three to seven days, according to the Post. It can move to the lower respiratory tract and cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia. It is spread through the air from coughing and sneezing or by touch, either directly by someone who has the virus or through touching contaminated items and then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose. HPMV can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Treatment for HMPV

There is no vaccine for HMPV and treatment is what is called “supportive care,” otherwise known as trying to make someone feel better while their body battles the virus. This can include getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, taking over-the-counter pain relievers, and using a humidifier.

Prevention of HMPV

To prevent the spread of HMPV, it is recommended to practice good hygiene such as washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with sick people, and staying home when feeling sick. It is also important to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rise of HMPV is concerning, especially as we are still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. While most cases of HMPV will feel like a cold, it can cause severe illness in vulnerable populations such as children and older adults. It is important to practice good hygiene and take preventative measures to stop the spread of this virus. As always, if you are feeling sick, stay home and seek medical attention if necessary.

