HMPV symptoms: Explained by Doctors: Symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Human Metapneumovirus – What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is a respiratory virus that has spiked this year, causing young children and seniors to be hospitalized. To stay safe, it’s important to understand the symptoms, how it spreads, and what precautions you can take to prevent its spread.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a virus that was first isolated in blood samples in 1958. It is similar to an infection found in birds and likely jumped from birds to humans. The virus can cause a range of symptoms, from a mild cold to severe lower lung infections that require hospitalization. In young children, HMPV can cause severe illness, including the need for mechanical ventilation.

How does HMPV spread?

HMPV is highly contagious and spreads through droplets from coughing or sneezing. It can also spread through close contact with someone who is infected or by touching a surface contaminated with the virus and then touching your nose, mouth, or eyes.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of other respiratory viruses and include a hacking cough, fever, sore throat, and lower lung infection. In young children, symptoms may include difficulty breathing, fast breathing, and wheezing.

What precautions can you take to prevent the spread of HMPV?

The best way to prevent the spread of HMPV is to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

What should you do if you or your child have symptoms of HMPV?

If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of HMPV, seek medical attention. If your child is having trouble breathing or cannot breastfeed or take a bottle because they are breathing so hard, seek medical attention immediately. While there is no specific treatment for HMPV, your doctor may recommend supportive care, such as fluids and oxygen, to help manage symptoms.

In conclusion, HMPV is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness, especially in young children and seniors. To stay safe, practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and seek medical attention if you or your child have symptoms of HMPV. By taking these precautions, you can help prevent the spread of HMPV and protect yourself and your loved ones from illness.

News Source : FOX 5 NY

Source Link :What is human metapneumovirus? Doctors explain HMPV symptoms/