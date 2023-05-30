HMPV symptoms: HMPV Cases on the Rise: What are the Symptoms and Signs? – WSOC TV

Human Metapneumovirus: The New Respiratory Illness to Watch Out For

As COVID-19, RSV, and even the flu are now not of main concern for most people, another respiratory illness is starting to surge — human metapneumovirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said HMPV filled intensive care units with children and seniors this spring. In March, 11% of specimens tested positive for the virus.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is related to RSV and it makes people feel just as sick as the flu. CNN reported that HMPV is the second most common illness in children, behind RSV. Just like RSV and the flu, HMPV can cause people to have to be admitted to intensive care units and can cause deadly cases of pneumonia in older people.

It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch virus hunters who looked at 28 samples collected from children who had unexplained respiratory infections in the Netherlands. The children had not tested positive for any known illnesses but all had been so sick that they needed to be put on ventilators.

Symptoms

The Washington Post reported that while some people will get very ill, for most with human metapneumovirus, it will feel like a cold. It normally is seen in the winter and spring and has the following symptoms: nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath, and fever. The illness lasts from three to seven days, according to the Post. It can move to the lower respiratory tract and cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia. It is spread through the air from coughing and sneezing or by touch, either directly by someone who has the virus or through touching contaminated items and then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose.

HPMV can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Treatment

There is no vaccine and treatment is what is called “supportive care,” otherwise known as trying to make someone feel better while their body battles the virus. This includes getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated, using over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers, and using a humidifier to ease breathing. Doctors may also prescribe antiviral medications to treat severe cases.

Prevention

The best way to prevent HMPV is by washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places or around someone who is sick. Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth. Wear a mask when in public spaces and practice social distancing.

It is also important to stay home if you are feeling sick and to avoid close contact with others who are sick. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces regularly, such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops.

Conclusion

As the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep an eye on other respiratory illnesses, such as HMPV. While it may not be as well-known as COVID-19, RSV, or the flu, it can still cause serious illness, especially in children and older adults. By taking preventative measures and seeking medical attention if necessary, we can work to keep ourselves and our communities healthy.

HMPV outbreak Respiratory infections Virus transmission Flu-like symptoms Immunocompromised patients

News Source : Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Cases of human metapneumovirus surge; What are the signs, symptoms of HMPV? – WSOC TV/