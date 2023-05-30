HMPV symptoms: Human Metapneumovirus Cases on the Rise: What Are the Symptoms? – KIRO 7 News Seattle

The Rise of Human Metapneumovirus: What You Need to Know

As COVID-19, RSV, and even the flu are now not of main concern for most people, another respiratory illness is starting to surge — human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said HMPV filled intensive care units with children and seniors this spring. In March, 11% of specimens tested positive for the virus. While 11% doesn’t sound that large, that is more than a third higher than average and higher than the 7% set before the pandemic.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is related to RSV and it makes people feel just as sick as the flu. CNN reported that HMPV is the second most common illness in children, behind RSV. Just like RSV and the flu, HMPV can cause people to have to be admitted to intensive care and can cause a deadly case of pneumonia in older people.

It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch virus hunters, who looked at 28 samples collected from children in the Netherlands who had unexplained respiratory infections. They had not tested positive for any known illnesses but all had been so sick to have needed to be put on a ventilator. When they looked at the samples and compared them to cells from monkeys, chickens, and dogs, the samples looked similar to the paramyxoviridae, or the family of viruses that cause measles, mumps, and RSV. They also looked like avian metapneumovirus, so they called it human metapneumovirus, believing that it went from birds to people and evolved.

A study published in 2020 in Lancet Global Health found that there were more than 14 million cases of HMPV infections in kids younger than 5 years old. Of those cases, more than 600,000 children were hospitalized and more than 16,000 died.

Symptoms

The Washington Post reported that while some people will get very ill, for most, it will feel like a cold. It normally is seen in the winter and spring and has the following symptoms:

Nasal congestion

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

The illness lasts from three to seven days, according to the newspaper. It can move to the lower respiratory track and cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia. It is spread through the air from coughing, sneezing, or by touch either directly by someone who has the virus or contaminated items, then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose. HPMV can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Treatment

There is no vaccine, and treatment is what is called “supportive care,” otherwise known as trying to make someone feel better while their body battles the virus. This can include rest, drinking fluids, and taking over-the-counter medications for fever and pain. For severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary to provide oxygen and other supportive measures.

Prevention

Preventing the spread of HMPV is similar to the prevention of other respiratory illnesses. The CDC recommends the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In conclusion, HMPV may not be as well-known as COVID-19, RSV, or the flu, but it is a serious respiratory illness that can cause severe illness, especially in young children and older adults. While there is no vaccine, taking precautions such as washing your hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, and staying home when you are sick can help prevent the spread of the virus. If you experience symptoms of HMPV, seek medical attention to receive proper treatment and prevent complications.

