HMPV symptoms: “Surge in Cases of Human Metapneumovirus: Recognizing the Signs and Symptoms” – WFTV

Human Metapneumovirus: The New Respiratory Illness on the Rise

As COVID-19, RSV, and even the flu are no longer the primary concerns for most people, another respiratory illness is starting to surge – human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that HMPV filled intensive care units with children and seniors this spring, with 11% of specimens testing positive for the virus in March.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is related to RSV and makes people feel as sick as the flu. CNN reported that HMPV is the second most common illness in children, following RSV. Like RSV and the flu, HMPV can cause people to be admitted to intensive care units and cause deadly cases of pneumonia in older people. It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch virus hunters, who found it in 28 samples collected from children who had unexplained respiratory infections in the Netherlands. The virus hunters named it human metapneumovirus, believing that it went from birds to people and evolved.

A study published in 2020 in Lancet Global Health found that there were more than 14 million cases of HMPV infections in kids younger than 5 years old. Of those cases, more than 600,000 children were hospitalized, and more than 16,000 died.

Symptoms

While some people will get very ill, for most with human metapneumovirus, it will feel like a cold. It normally is seen in the winter and spring and has symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath, and fever. The illness lasts from three to seven days, and it can move to the lower respiratory tract and cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia. It is spread through the air from coughing and sneezing or by touch, either directly by someone who has the virus or through touching contaminated items and then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose.

Treatment

There is no vaccine, and treatment is what is called “supportive care,” or trying to make someone feel better while their body battles the virus. HMPV can be spread by asymptomatic people.

Prevention

Prevention measures include washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow, and staying home when sick. Wearing a mask and social distancing can also help prevent the spread of HMPV.

Conclusion

As COVID-19 cases decline in some areas and people start to resume their normal activities, it is important to remember that other respiratory illnesses are still a concern. HMPV is on the rise, and while it may feel like a cold for most people, it can be deadly for others. Taking preventive measures such as washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with sick people, and wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory illnesses.

News Source : Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Cases of human metapneumovirus surge; What are the signs, symptoms of HMPV? – WFTV/