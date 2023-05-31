HMPV treatment: Explaining HMPV: Symptoms, Treatment, and Risks of Human Metapneumovirus

The Rise of Human Metapneumovirus: What You Need to Know

This past cold and flu season was nothing to sneeze at — and now another respiratory tract infection is making headlines. The human metapneumovirus, aka HMPV, is a respiratory disease in the same family as the respiratory syncytia virus that saw a number of children hospitalized this past winter. Cases of HMPV have also spiked this spring, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. And when infections peaked in mid-March, almost 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, CNN reported — which is about…

What is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory tract infections in people of all ages. It was first identified in 2001, and over the years, it has become recognized as an important cause of respiratory illness worldwide. HMPV is similar to the respiratory syncytia virus (RSV), which is a common cause of respiratory illness in infants and young children.

How is HMPV Spread?

HMPV is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be spread through contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus. HMPV can be particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, young children, and older adults.

What are the Symptoms of HMPV?

The symptoms of HMPV can vary depending on the age and health of the person infected. In healthy adults and older children, HMPV can cause mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose. In infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems, HMPV can cause more severe symptoms such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs).

How is HMPV Treated?

There is no specific treatment for HMPV, but supportive care can help manage symptoms. This may include rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fever and relieve pain. In severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary for oxygen therapy or intravenous fluids.

How Can HMPV be Prevented?

The best way to prevent HMPV is to practice good hygiene. This includes washing your hands regularly with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. It’s also important to stay home from work or school if you are feeling ill. There is currently no vaccine for HMPV.

What Should You Do if You Think You Have HMPV?

If you are experiencing symptoms of HMPV, such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, it’s important to seek medical attention. Your healthcare provider can perform tests to determine if you have HMPV or another respiratory illness. If you are diagnosed with HMPV, it’s important to take steps to prevent spreading the virus to others.

The Bottom Line

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory tract infections in people of all ages. While there is no specific treatment for HMPV, supportive care can help manage symptoms. The best way to prevent HMPV is to practice good hygiene and avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of HMPV, it’s important to seek medical attention.

With the recent spike in HMPV cases, it’s important to stay informed and take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illnesses. By practicing good hygiene and seeking medical attention if you experience symptoms, you can help prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Human metapneumovirus HMPV symptoms HMPV treatment HMPV risks Respiratory infections and viruses

News Source : Nicole Lyn Pesce

Source Link :What is HMPV? Human metapneumovirus symptoms, treatment and risks explained/