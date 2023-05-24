hoagie recipe: How to Make a Giant Hoagie: A Detailed Guide

Giant Hoagies: How to Make Them at Home

When it comes to sandwich-making, there are few things more impressive than a giant hoagie. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just looking to indulge in a truly epic sandwich experience, there’s something undeniably special about biting into a hoagie that’s bigger than your head. But how do you make a giant hoagie at home? And what are the secrets to ensuring that the sandwich stays fresh and tasty, even hours after it’s been assembled?

Matt Cahn, the owner of Philadelphia sandwich shop Middle Child, knows a thing or two about giant hoagies. His shop offers 3- and 6-foot hoagies on its catering menu, and he’s become an expert at making sure that each sandwich is packed with flavor and stays fresh for as long as possible. Here are some of his top tips for making a giant hoagie at home:

Choose the Right Ingredients

When it comes to building a giant hoagie, you want to choose ingredients that will hold up well over time. Cold sandwiches with layered components tend to be the best option, as they won’t get too soggy or messy if they sit out for a while. Cahn recommends spreads like mayo and oil, as they will absorb into the bread without making the sandwich too wet. He also suggests using Italian meats and cheeses, as they have a lot of flavor and can stand up to being packed tightly into a sandwich.

Protect the Bread

One of the biggest challenges of making a giant hoagie is ensuring that the bread stays fresh and doesn’t get too soggy. Cahn recommends putting a fat like mayo or avocado on the bread first, as it creates a barrier against any moist ingredients. The meat should go on next, followed by any wetter ingredients like pickles or tomatoes. To avoid drips, make sure that the wet ingredients are closer to the top of the sandwich.

Dress Ingredients Separately

Instead of drizzling oil and vinegar over the whole sandwich, Cahn opts for more even flavor distribution by dressing any greens as he would a salad in a separate bowl, then arranging them across the hoagie before topping it with the remaining bread. This ensures that each bite of the sandwich has the same amount of flavor, and prevents the sandwich from getting too soggy.

Wrap and Let It Marry

Finally, once the sandwich is assembled, wrap it tightly in a layer of wax paper, followed by a layer of plastic wrap. This will help keep the sandwich fresh and prevent it from getting too moist. Let the sandwich sit for a little while so that the flavors can meld together, then take it on the go. Cahn suggests throwing it in a backpack and taking it on a picnic for a truly impressive sandwich experience.

If you want to try making a giant hoagie at home, Middle Child’s So Long Sal! hoagie is a great place to start. Here’s the recipe, adapted from Matt Cahn and Edwin De La Rosa:

So Long Sal! Giant Hoagie Recipe

Ingredients:

For the house dressing:

10 to 15 garlic cloves, depending on size, peeled, divided

2 cups extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ cup fresh basil

¼ cup fresh parsley

Pinch of salt

Pinch of white sugar

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Black pepper

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

⅛ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons Calabrian chile

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1¼ cups Duke’s or Kewpie mayo

For the artichoke relish:

36 ounces, or about 3 cups, artichoke hearts marinated in oil, jarred or canned

2 to 3 lemons, depending on the size

8 teaspoons Calabrian chile

Dried Italian herbs, to taste

For the sandwich assembly:

1 3-foot hoagie, or 4 baguettes

3 cups artichoke relish

2 cups house dressing

¾ pound, or about 12 thin slices prosciutto cotto

¾ pound, or about 27 medium slices Genoa salami

½ pound, or about 12 medium slices sharp provolone

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 to 6 ounces arugula

1 small red onion, peeled

¼ pound fresh Parmesan

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Make the house dressing:

Confit some of the garlic in a small pot or saucepan with about 1⅔ cups of olive oil. Simmer for about 20 minutes until the garlic is soft and golden brown.

Make an herb “salsa verde” by mincing the basil and parsley with salt, sugar, red pepper flakes, and black pepper.

Blend together the remaining olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, oregano, Calabrian chile, yellow mustard, and fresh and confit garlic. Add the mayo and the herb mixture and whisk until combined.

Make the artichoke relish:

Drain the artichoke hearts and put them in a food processor.

Add the zest and juice of the lemons, Calabrian chile, and reserved oil from the artichoke hearts.

Pulse until you have a spreadable relish.

Assemble the sandwich:

Cut the hoagie or baguettes in half.

Spread the artichoke relish on the top half of the bread, and the house dressing on the top and bottom half of the bread.

Stack the ham, salami, and provolone on the bottom half of the bread.

In a bowl, whisk together the red wine vinegar, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. Toss the arugula and red onion in the dressing.

Top the meats and cheeses with the dressed salad, and shave Parmesan on top.

Season with black pepper, wrap tightly, and let sit before serving.

With these tips and the So Long Sal! recipe, you’ll be well on your way to making a giant hoagie that’s sure to impress. Whether you’re taking it on a picnic or just indulging in a sandwich feast at home, there’s nothing quite like biting into a hoagie that’s bigger than your head.

