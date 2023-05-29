Hoarding Disorder.: Getting to Know Hoarding Disorder, a Mental Disorder Often Associated by Netizens with Doctor Wayan

The Story of Dr. Wayan and Hoarding Disorder

A while ago, the public was shocked by the life story of Dr. Wayan, a generous doctor who lived in an abandoned luxury residence. Dr. Wayan lived in Karangayar Village, Klari District, Karawang Regency, West Java.

The appearance of Dr. Wayan’s residence did not resemble a healthy living environment for someone in his profession. The messy appearance, piles of garbage, and rampant weeds reinforced the impression of an abandoned residence that also served as Dr. Wayan’s clinic.

However, despite the condition of his residence, Dr. Wayan continued to provide health services to his loyal patients. After his life story went viral on social media, many netizens associated Dr. Wayan’s case with hoarding disorder. So, what is hoarding disorder?

Understanding Hoarding Disorder

According to alodokter.com (14/03/2023), hoarding disorder is a behavior of collecting and accumulating items, even though the items are no longer needed. Generally, people with hoarding disorder feel anxious when trying to discard items, feel pressured when others touch their belongings, forbid others from cleaning their living space, distance themselves from friends and family, and even collect abandoned animals even though they cannot care for them properly.

The exact causes of hoarding disorder are not yet known, but several factors are said to increase the risk of someone experiencing this condition. These factors include having a family member who has hoarding disorder, experiencing abandonment by a loved one, experiencing economic difficulties, experiencing mental disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Hoarding disorder can be treated with psychotherapy or medication, of course, after a doctor has examined the patient, ensured the diagnosis, and recommended the appropriate treatment method for the patient.

Helping Someone with Hoarding Disorder

If you know someone who shows symptoms of hoarding disorder, do not hesitate to encourage them to consult a doctor about their condition. It is also important to note that people with hoarding disorder generally do not realize that they have a problem, so the concern of those around them is crucial to their recovery.

In conclusion, hoarding disorder is a serious condition that requires proper treatment. We hope that this information can provide insight and help those who may be struggling with hoarding disorder.

News Source : Lena Weni

Source Link :Mengenal Hoarding Disorder, Gangguan Mental yang Kerap Dikaitkan Netizen pada Dokter Wayan/