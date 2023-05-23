“hoax bomb threat schools” today : Delhi High Court Demands Delhi Police to Take Action Against Those Spreading False Bomb Threats in Schools

Delhi High Court Asks Police for Action Against Spreading False Bomb Threats in Schools today 2023.

Delhi High Court has asked the administration what action has been taken against those spreading false rumors of bomb threats in renowned Delhi schools, causing widespread panic. The court has also asked about measures taken to ensure the safety of students in such situations.

News Source : Navbharat Times

DPS School bomb threat Hoax bomb threats in schools Delhi High Court seeks response from Delhi Police False bomb threats in educational institutions Police action against those spreading fake bomb threat rumors in schools