Hobbs homicide investigation. today : Investigation of Homicide Underway by Hobbs Police

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Lovington Hwy in New Mexico. The incident resulted in the death of 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz, who was found with a gunshot wound. Police say that the victim was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The initial investigation suggests that the suspect and victim may have known each other, and the shooting was not a random act of violence. The police are still investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to contact them or Lea County Crime Stoppers.

The incident has raised concerns about safety and security at the Walmart store in Hobbs. The shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have occurred at Walmart stores across the country. The retail giant has been criticized for not doing enough to protect its customers and employees from violence. Walmart has responded to these concerns by increasing security measures, such as hiring more off-duty police officers and installing security cameras. However, these measures have not always been effective in preventing violent incidents. The shooting in Hobbs is a tragic reminder of the need for increased safety measures in public spaces, including retail stores.

News Source : Isaac Cruz

