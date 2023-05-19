Hobbs Police Request Public Assistance in Solving Fatal Walmart Parking Lot Shooting of Jordan Ruiz

Jordan Ruiz Obituary

Jordan Ruiz, 23, of Hobbs, New Mexico, passed away on August 10, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1998, in Hobbs, New Mexico, to his parents, Juan and Maria Ruiz. Jordan was a beloved son, brother, and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jordan was a graduate of Hobbs High School, where he was active in sports and community service. He was a talented athlete, playing on the football and basketball teams. He was also involved in volunteer work, helping to organize fundraisers and community events.

After completing high school, Jordan attended New Mexico State University, where he studied business. He was a dedicated student, earning high grades and making many friends along the way.

In his free time, Jordan enjoyed playing sports, watching movies, and spending time with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He loved to make people laugh and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jordan was a kind and compassionate person, who had a deep love for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his willingness to go above and beyond for those he loved.

Hobbs police seek public help for tips after deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, Jordan Ruiz was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart on Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs, New Mexico. The shooting occurred around 6:30 pm, and police are now seeking the public’s help for tips on the suspect.

According to witnesses, Jordan was sitting in his car when he was approached by a man who fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, which was last seen heading south on Joe Harvey Boulevard.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting and attempted to resuscitate Jordan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall stated that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the suspect and victim knew each other. However, the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. All tips will remain anonymous.

Jordan’s family and friends are devastated by his senseless death and are pleading for anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice to his killer.

In conclusion, Jordan Ruiz was a beloved member of his community, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His death is a tragedy, and the Hobbs Police Department is working tirelessly to bring his killer to justice. We urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation. Let us honor Jordan’s memory by working together to make our community a safer place for all.

