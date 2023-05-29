Hobbs shooting incident today : One person killed in Hobbs shooting incident

One person killed in a shooting incident in Hobbs today 2023.

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Jiovanny Morales. The incident occurred near the intersection of West Broadway and South Grimes streets in Hobbs on Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lea County Crime Stoppers.

News Source : KOAT

