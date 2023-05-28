Hobbs shooting today : Hobbs Shooting Claims One Life on Sunday Morning

Hobbs shooting today : Hobbs Shooting Claims One Life on Sunday Morning

Posted on May 28, 2023

One person killed in Hobbs shooting on Sunday morning today 2023.
One person has died after a shooting in Hobbs, New Mexico. Jiovanny Morales, 25, was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Broadway and Grimes. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. Police are appealing for information and have received leads from several witnesses.

News Source : https://www.fox34.com

  1. Hobbs shooting
  2. Sunday morning shooting
  3. Fatal shooting in Hobbs
  4. Gun violence in New Mexico
  5. Crime in Hobbs
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply