Hobbs shooting today : Hobbs Shooting Claims One Life on Sunday Morning

One person killed in Hobbs shooting on Sunday morning

One person has died after a shooting in Hobbs, New Mexico. Jiovanny Morales, 25, was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Broadway and Grimes. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. Police are appealing for information and have received leads from several witnesses.

