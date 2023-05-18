“Hobbs Walmart shooting” today : Hobbs Walmart parking lot shooting claims life of young man

1) #HobbsShooting

A shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Hobbs, New Mexico, has left 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz dead. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 2:07 am on 18 May. Ruiz was found in the car park with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital, where he later died. In a press release, the police said that the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, but that preliminary evidence suggested it was not a random act of violence and that the suspect may have known the victim.

As a result of the incident, the Walmart store announced that it would be closed on Thursday and Friday and apologised for any inconvenience caused. Police have appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. They can contact dispatch at (575)-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005.

News Source : Caitlyn Rooney

