“Hockey Stick Blade Protector” : “Hockey Stick Blade Guard – Protect Your Blade with Blade Saver – Ideal Accessory for Outdoor Hockey – Suitable for All Ages”

Hockey Stick Blade Protector – Blade Saver Accessory for Outdoor Use – Ideal Blade Guard for Both Kids and Adults



If you’re an avid ball or dek hockey player, you know that playing on outdoor surfaces can take a toll on your stick blade. Chips, cracks, and rapid wear can quickly deteriorate your investment. That’s where the Blade Saver comes in.

The Blade Saver is a simple yet effective solution to protect your stick blade from outdoor wear and tear. This hard plastic tube fits over the bottom of your hockey stick blade, shielding it from damage. It’s thin, durable, and extremely lightweight, ensuring that it won’t affect your performance while playing.

To use the Blade Saver, simply slide it onto the bottom of your stick blade and secure it with some hockey tape on each side. It’s approximately 10 1/8 inches long, making it suitable for most standard stick blades. If you have a smaller blade, it can be easily cut to size. Additionally, it has a slight curve to better conform to the contour of your blade.

One of the best things about the Blade Saver is that you won’t even notice it’s there while playing. It’s super lightweight and doesn’t affect your stick’s performance when using a ball. This makes it a great option for ball hockey players who want to protect their stick without compromising their game.

While the Blade Saver is ideal for ball hockey, it’s not recommended for use with pucks. The protector will come into contact with the puck, affecting performance. However, for those who primarily play ball hockey, the Blade Saver is a game-changer.

It’s important to note that the Blade Saver may need to be replaced occasionally, depending on the playing surface, frequency of use, and roughness. Re-taping is also recommended before each use to ensure a secure fit and maximum protection.

The Blade Saver is a great investment for any outdoor hockey player. It seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor hockey, allowing you to protect your stick blade in any setting. It’s also a cost-effective solution, as it can help extend the life of your stick blade, saving you money in the long run.

In conclusion, if you’re a ball or dek hockey player who frequently plays on outdoor surfaces, the Blade Saver is a must-have accessory. It’s easy to use, lightweight, and durable, providing excellent protection for your stick blade. With the Blade Saver, you can play with confidence, knowing that your stick is fully protected.



