“Hockey stick blade replacement” : Replacement Blade for Franklin Sports Hockey Stick

Replacement Blade for Hockey Stick by Franklin Sports



Price: $14.21 - $12.98

(as of May 31,2023 22:18:07 UTC – Details)





Franklin Sports is a name synonymous with quality and innovation in the world of sports. From baseball to football and hockey, the brand has always been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing high-quality sports equipment. One of their latest offerings, the Franklin Sports Hockey Stick Replacement Blade, is no exception.

The Shot Zone blade is a replacement blade that is designed to be used with two-piece constructed street hockey sticks. It is available in both junior and senior sizes, and in both left and right-hand shots. This means that whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you can find a blade that is perfect for your needs.

One of the most impressive features of the Shot Zone blade is the textured shooting zone. This zone is designed to provide optimal feel and control when shooting the puck. It gives players a better grip on the stick and allows for more precise shots. The texture is not too rough, so it won’t damage the puck or your gloves, but it is just rough enough to provide the necessary grip.

Another great feature of the Shot Zone blade is its versatility. It has been designed to be used on a variety of surfaces, including driveways, decks, and ponds. This means that you can take your game anywhere you want, without having to worry about damaging your equipment. Whether you’re playing on a rough concrete surface or a smooth pond, the Shot Zone blade will provide the same level of performance.

The Shot Zone blade is also designed to be compatible with official Franklin street hockey sticks. It is molded to fit a 20mm x 30mm shaft, which is the standard size for Franklin street hockey sticks. This means that you can be sure that the blade will fit perfectly and work seamlessly with your stick.

In terms of installation, the Shot Zone blade is very easy to install. It comes with 2 screws that are used to attach the blade to the shaft of the stick. The screws are easy to tighten and will hold the blade securely in place. This means that you can have your new blade installed and ready to go in a matter of minutes.

Overall, the Franklin Sports Hockey Stick Replacement Blade is a fantastic product that is perfect for anyone who plays street hockey. Its textured shooting zone provides optimal feel and control, while its versatility allows you to use it on a variety of surfaces. It is also designed to be compatible with official Franklin street hockey sticks, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to upgrade their equipment.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a new blade for your street hockey stick, the Franklin Sports Hockey Stick Replacement Blade is definitely worth considering. With its impressive features and easy installation, it is sure to provide you with the performance and durability you need to take your game to the next level. So why wait? Get your hands on a Shot Zone blade today and start dominating the rink!



