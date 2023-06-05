Hocus Pocus 3: Everything You Need to Know About the Officially Confirmed Hocus Pocus 3

Hocus Pocus 3: A Magical Reboot

The world of entertainment has been flooded with numerous reboots and sequels, but the news of Hocus Pocus 3 has sent fans into a frenzy. The witchy sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Wilder, and Kathy Najimy, are set to return to our screens with a third movie instalment. Sean Bailey, the president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed the exciting news in a recent interview with the New York Times.

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ in 2022 proved that after 30 years, fans were still eager to revisit the witchy universe. During its launch weekend, 2.7 billion minutes were streamed, and it was also the fifth most streamed movie of the year, with a total of 5.7 billion minutes viewed. The announcement of Hocus Pocus 3 has only heightened the excitement of fans worldwide.

What will Hocus Pocus 3 be About?

No specific plotline for Hocus Pocus 3 has been confirmed as yet. However, Sarah Jessica Parker has suggested that the third iteration may not be live-action. In a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parker revealed that there had been conversations about an animated version of the Hocus Pocus story. This means that fans could potentially have a completely different take on the witch sisters for the third instalment of their story.

“Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea,” Sarah said. “It’s fun, funny and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course, I’d be happy to have a conversation, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”

Who Will Star in Hocus Pocus 3?

As of yet, there is no concrete cast list for Hocus Pocus 3. However, it is safe to assume that the legendary trio of Bette Milder, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker shall be involved in the new story. The three actresses have become synonymous with their roles in the original Hocus Pocus movie, and their return in the reboot has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

Conclusion

Hocus Pocus 3 is one of the most eagerly anticipated reboots of recent times. The fact that the original cast is set to return has only added to the excitement of fans worldwide. While no specific plotline has been confirmed, the possibility of an animated version of the story has opened up a world of possibilities for the franchise. As we eagerly await the release of Hocus Pocus 3, fans can take comfort in the knowledge that the witchy sisters will once again cast their spell on our screens.

Hocus Pocus 3 Release Date Hocus Pocus 3 Cast Hocus Pocus 3 Plot Details Hocus Pocus 3 Production Updates Hocus Pocus 3 Fan Theories

News Source : Charley Ross

Source Link :Hocus Pocus 3 Is Officially Happening: Here’s Everything You Need To know/