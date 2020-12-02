Hoda Zarbaf Death -Dead – Obituaries: Toronto based Iranian artist Hoda Zarbaf has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Toronto based Iranian artist Hoda Zarbaf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
“Shiva Balaghi on Twitter: “Sad to hear of the passing of Toronto based Iranian artist Hoda Zarbaf. May she Rest In Peace. ”
Sad to hear of the passing of Toronto based Iranian artist Hoda Zarbaf. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/kkWYtr8WJr
— Shiva Balaghi (@SBalaghi) December 2, 2020
Tributes
So heartbreaking to lose #Iran’s much loved 1970s music🎼 icon #Ramesh #رامش, and the talented contemporary artist🎨 #HodaZarbaf. May they rest in peace. #RIP🕊 #IranianWomen pic.twitter.com/3XrBA8K9GJ
— IranianWIN (@IranianWin) December 2, 2020
