Holden Broitzman Death – Dead :Holden Broitzman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Holden Broitzman has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Laura L. Dunker 18 hrs · Please keep our school district neighbors at Jackson County Central in your thoughts. They lost Holden Broitzman today, a senior at JCC.

Source: (20+) PETT – Fairmont Area Schools Parents & Educators Teaming Together | Facebook

Tributes

Dawn Grandgenett wrote

Oh no, how sad. I’m so worried about the kids right now. Any idea what happened?

Ramie Rademaker wrote

Thoughts and prayers for his family friends and all the kids at his school

Jackson County Central Schools wrote

With a sad heart, tomorrow, October 18, 2020, the auxiliary gym will be open due to the loss of Holden Broitzman, a senior at JCC. If students want to gather, share stories, talk to counselors, teachers and pastors, they are welcome between 1-3 pm (use door 12).

We will wear masks and remember to social distance. If you are ill or on quarantine, we encourage you to stay home. We will have counselors available to you as needed; please contact the school and leave a message if you’d like someone to reach out to you.

Hailey Obernolte wrote

As the girlfriend of Holden I absolutely love this idea as I’m not from Jackson I’m from fairmont and only know Holden’s friends that he would hangout with. I would love to attend this and hear all about his stories. I’m at college so his friends were always there for him when I couldn’t be and I appreciate everyone who has shown him love.

Angela Naumann wrote

My deepest sympathies to Holden’s family, loved ones and friends. Praying for comfort as you grieve.

Tiffany Peterson wrote

I am so deeply sorry. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, classmates, and anyone close to him.

Laura L. Dunker wrote

I know all too well the feeling of losing a friend while in high school. Thoughts and prayers to the JCC community, Holden’s family and friends.

Mary Willaby wrote

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, teachers, and fellow classmates. I know all too well that feeling of loss.

Emily Erickson wrote

Thinking of Holden, his family, and all of his friends and loved ones. You have my deepest sympathy ♥️

Karla Ebert wrote

My heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Holden. Many prayers are being sent your way