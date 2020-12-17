Holden Mullen Death -Obituary – Dead : Holden Mullen has Died .
Holden Mullen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Michelle Collins 17 hrs · Holden Mullen was an amazing 3 year old, that lost his fight to brain cancer a few days ago.. Originally tomorrow’s theme would have been “favorite color!” But we want to light up #gettinfroggybows yellow, in honor of baby Holden! Now we understand yellow is a difficult color, & if you don’t have yellow that’s fine.. You can just add a or to your posts tomorrow! We want to see as much YELLOW as possible, to honor this sweet boy. Losing someone during the holidays, is horrible. But losing a child, I couldn’t imagine. So help us honor him, & light this group up YELLOW! Thank you all!
Source: (20+) Gettin Froggy Bows | Facebook
Tributes
Jessica Napier wrote
🎗Yellow for baby Holden 🎗
Hug your babies a little tighter y’all.. Many prayers for Holdens family as they go through what no family should ever have to
💛🎗light up this group, YELLOW! In honor of baby Holden! 🎗💛
Holden Mullen was a 3 year old baby boy, that lost his fight due to brain cancer a few days ago.
